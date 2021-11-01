KP governor’s relative robbed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Armed gunmen robbed a relative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at gunpoint at Tarru Jabba area in the district.

Ijaz Akram Nadeem son of Mohammad Akram Nadeem told the police that he had gone to the clinic of his brother-in-law Dr Jahangir Khan in Tarru Jabba when three armed robbers riding a motorcycle snatched Rs4,000 in cash, a cellphone, identity card and two debit cards from him.

The complainant said that he went to the Pabbi Police Station to register a case, but the cops did not oblige him. He said that he had told the cops that he was a relative of Governor Shah Farman, but the policemen did not believe him.