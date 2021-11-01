Quality of wheat flour being checked in Mansehra: official

MANSEHRA: The officials of the Food Department on Sunday visited the mills in Lassan Nawab area and collected samples of the wheat flour being sold in the market on a subsidised rate.

“We have collected wheat flour samples and dispatched the stuff to the laboratory in Peshawar for the chemical analysis and strict legal action would be taken against the millers if it is found substandard,” District Food Controller Ansar Qayyum told reporters here.

He said that a team of his department led by him paid a surprise visit to the Lassan Nawab area and collected the wheat flour samples from the Tanawal flour mills and Al-Sheikh flour mills and dispatched them to the laboratory concerned in Peshawar.

“We have constituted a team which regularly visits wheat flour mills to check the quality under the set grinding and ingredients extraction formulas and the same practice is followed in the markets too,” Qayyum said.

The DFC said his department with the support of district administration had established around 130 sale points where the wheat flour on the subsidised price was being sold. “We have not received quality complaints of wheat flour being sold in the market on subsidised rate,” Qayyum said.