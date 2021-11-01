Over 1000 arrested in drive against criminals

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have arrested over 1000 street criminals and recovered looted goods worth millions of rupees during the current year, officials said on Sunday.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan told reporters that 1056 criminals involved in various street crimes were arrested and Rs21 million cash, 46 vehicles, 108 motorbikes, 140 tolas of gold, hundreds of cellular phones and other valuables were recovered from them.

The official said the capital city police had launched the crackdown in the limits of all the police stations. He added that the troubled points were also identified and more cops were deployed there while patrolling was increased in these places.

The CCPO said that gangs were being identified through intelligence reports and actions were being taken against them. The law and order situation has improved following the crackdown on the street criminals, he added.

An increase was witnessed in snatching, car and bike lifting, robberies, dacoities, theft and other crimes in the last many months.

Many were criticising the force for the deteriorating law and order on media and social media after which a crackdown was launched.

The street crimes have gone up in the provincial capital after an unprecedented increase in prices of daily items as well as joblessness. Besides, the increase in the number of drug addicts have also added to the street crimes.