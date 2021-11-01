Tribal elders say Fata merger done without people’s consent

JAMRUD: Member National Assembly (MNA) Mufti Abdul Shakoor and former federal minister Hameedullah Jan said on Sunday that Fata merger was done without the consent of tribal people.

The tribal elders were speaking to the media at the Jamrud Press Club. Abdul Shakoor said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) had been against Fata-KP merger from the very beginning.

“We will continue to oppose whether it’s in the form of meetings or jirgas,” he added.

He also said that the tribal system was a system of jirgas in which everyone gets justice and rights, but added that other areas did not have this system.

Hamidullah Jan told the media that the Fata merger was a fraud against the tribal people.

“We can’t tolerate this merger because it is a system of oppression that has been imposed on us by force but we will not allow it to be imposed on our tribal brethren in any form. We will take all legal means against it,” he added. He said that the tribals right from Waziristan up to Bajaur would hold jirgas against Fata merger.

“Our tribal system is much better than the police and judiciary system because everyone has their due right in it,” he said, and demanded the government to immediately reverse the merger.