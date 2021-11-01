Tribal elders say Fata merger done without people’s consent

JAMRUD: Member National Assembly (MNA) Mufti Abdul Shakoor and former federal minister Hameedullah Jan said on Sunday that Fata merger was done without the consent of tribal people.
The tribal elders were speaking to the media at the Jamrud Press Club. Abdul Shakoor said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) had been against Fata-KP merger from the very beginning.
“We will continue to oppose whether it’s in the form of meetings or jirgas,” he added.
He also said that the tribal system was a system of jirgas in which everyone gets justice and rights, but added that other areas did not have this system.
Hamidullah Jan told the media that the Fata merger was a fraud against the tribal people.
“We can’t tolerate this merger because it is a system of oppression that has been imposed on us by force but we will not allow it to be imposed on our tribal brethren in any form. We will take all legal means against it,” he added. He said that the tribals right from Waziristan up to Bajaur would hold jirgas against Fata merger.
“Our tribal system is much better than the police and judiciary system because everyone has their due right in it,” he said, and demanded the government to immediately reverse the merger.
MANSEHRA: Rescue 1122 has winded up mock exercises carried out at six government high schools in the district to train...
NOWSHERA: Armed gunmen robbed a relative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at gunpoint at Tarru Jabba area in...
PESHAWAR: A known Hindko language writer, poet and research scholar, Raja Haider Zaman Turk, passed away in Abbottabad...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has decided to install Information, Education and...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday ruled out mid-term elections and urged the opposition...
MANSEHRA: The officials of the Food Department on Sunday visited the mills in Lassan Nawab area and collected samples...