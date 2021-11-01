2 policemen of Bhana Mari PS suspended

PESHAWAR: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations, Haroon Rashid on Sunday suspended two policemen and asked them to report to police lines immediately.
He issued suspension orders after his visit to Bhani Mari Police Station (PS) and checked daily records and reviewed the Crime Board. SSP Haroon Rashid further clarified that immediate judicial action has been initiated against both the employees and an inquiry has been launched on which further action will be taken. The suspended policemen were including Muharrar, Samad Khan and Constable Jameel Dad who were found guilty of negligence in duty.
On the occasion, the SSP directed City police staff to ensure attendance in their respective police stations and didn’t leave the stations without permission of SHO concerned.
MANSEHRA: Rescue 1122 has winded up mock exercises carried out at six government high schools in the district to train...
NOWSHERA: Armed gunmen robbed a relative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at gunpoint at Tarru Jabba area in...
PESHAWAR: A known Hindko language writer, poet and research scholar, Raja Haider Zaman Turk, passed away in Abbottabad...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has decided to install Information, Education and...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday ruled out mid-term elections and urged the opposition...
MANSEHRA: The officials of the Food Department on Sunday visited the mills in Lassan Nawab area and collected samples...