2 policemen of Bhana Mari PS suspended

PESHAWAR: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations, Haroon Rashid on Sunday suspended two policemen and asked them to report to police lines immediately.

He issued suspension orders after his visit to Bhani Mari Police Station (PS) and checked daily records and reviewed the Crime Board. SSP Haroon Rashid further clarified that immediate judicial action has been initiated against both the employees and an inquiry has been launched on which further action will be taken. The suspended policemen were including Muharrar, Samad Khan and Constable Jameel Dad who were found guilty of negligence in duty.

On the occasion, the SSP directed City police staff to ensure attendance in their respective police stations and didn’t leave the stations without permission of SHO concerned.