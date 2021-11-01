Man kills wife in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his wife after she demanded divorce from him in a jirga in Munda Chucha area of Siran valley.

“We have arrested the accused after he killed his wife who wanted to marry another man after getting divorce from him,” Mohammad Yasir, the SHO of the Shinkiari Police Station, told reporters on Sunday.

He said the woman, who had one child, had been demanding divorce from her husband Mohammad Siddique to marry another man. “The man and his wife were cousins so their family elders summoned a jirga to settle this issue where the latter again made demands for divorce, prompting the former to shoot her dead on the spot,” Yasir said.

He said that the accused was later on arrested by the police and would be produced before the local court for the physical remand.

The SHO said that the body was handed over to her family upon completion of the medico legal formalities at the civil hospital in Shinkiari.

In another incident, a four-year-old-boy, Shahzain was killed and his grandmother sustained injuries in a firing incident in Matsarian in the limits of Pulrah Police Station. The woman was going home after attending a marriage ceremony when the unidentified armed men opened fire, leaving them injured.

The locals took them to the civil hospital in the Pulrah where the boy succumbed to his injuries while the woman was referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.