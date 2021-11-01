Kamran Bangash welcomes govt-TLP pact

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Kamran Khan Bangash Sunday appreciated the agreement that was reached between the federal government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and welcomed it on behalf of the provincial government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement here, Kamran regretted that the rogue protests of TLP had resulted in the martyrdom of several civilians and policemen, which was in no way justified by any state or civilisation.

He recalled that a state cannot be blackmailed by armed groups, nor can it tolerate such internal disturbances and loss of precious lives.

“We as true Muslims and even our parents are ready to render any sacrifice for the honor of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) but who will decide that the five policemen martyred during the protests were not true Muslims and true lovers of the Prophet (PBUH),” he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had shown great prudence and resolved the issue with the help of religious scholars, for which the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa paid tribute to him. He also appreciated the patriotic spirit of the ministers and scholars who actively worked in reaching out to the truce pact.