Absenteeism mars health services in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: A number of Health department employees, including doctors, remained absent from duties in Khyber district to run private clinics.

Requesting anonymity, an official of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) said that they had found at least 23 ghost employees at various hospitals and health facilities in Khyber.

He said some Health department employees were running private clinics and medical facilities while receiving salaries every month.

He said the ‘missing’ health officials, including doctors and Lady Health Workers, were notified to the health high-ups in their monthly reports.

He also shared a list of the ghost health employees with this correspondent and said that they had reported them to the Health Department time and again but no action was taken against them.

The official said they held a meeting with District Health Officer Khyber,

Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director IMU and the secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the issue of the ghost employees.

He said most of them were running private clinics and were not performing official duties. “Though, some employees returned to duties while few of them rarely attend offices,” the official said.

When contacted, District Health Officer Dr Qasim Abbas said whenever he came to know about the employees, who were not performing duty, he served them with show-cause notices and deducted their salaries.

The official said he recently deducted salaries from an absent doctor posted at Ali Masjid Basic Health Unit in Khyber. He said the doctor in question was transferred from Khyber and his services were handed over to DG Health KP.

Dr Qasim added that a Lady Health Visitor in Bazaar Zakhakhel village in Landikotal was also served a notice for absenteeism. However, he said most of the absent employees resumed duties after action was taken against them.

When reminded that around 40 employees posted in far-flung areas of Khyber were still not performing duties, Dr Qasim said gradually they would take disciplinary steps against them after fulfilling official formalities.

On being contacted, District Headquarters Hospital Landikotal Medical Superintendent Dr Niaz Muhammad Afridi said he had taken action against a doctor who failed to perform duty.

However, he blamed the Independent Monitoring Unit for its ‘poor coordination’ with the Health department on the issue of absenteeism.

He said they would take action against such employees if the IMU officials coordinated with them.

He said he recently reported an absent doctor, adding that he had adopted a zero tolerance policy for the ghost employees and absenteeism.