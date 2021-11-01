Song of silence

These days, the number of rape cases is rising significantly in Pakistan. Rape may happen to anybody, at any moment. It has nothing to do with a particular neighbourhood, colour, gender, sexual orientation, age, or socioeconomic situation. This crime is committed on a regular basis, and often goes unreported to the authorities due to the social stigma attached to it. Every day, at least 10 rape incidents are recorded in Pakistan, while official sources suggest that only 41 percent of cases are reported to the police. Other than social pressure to stay silent about rape, victims are afraid to come out simply because when there are no physical indicators of rape, it might be difficult to prove. A large number of these victims are women and children. There is a dire need for strict action to ensure that culprits are caught and punished and victims are protected.

Malaika Muzaffar

Lahore