Left to drift

It is unfortunate that the problem of unemployment has not been solved till date. What makes matters worse is when people who are capable or qualified to work struggle to get jobs and fail simply because there aren’t any jobs. The biggest cause of unemployment is Pakistan’s outdated education system which does not produce graduates who are capable of critical thinking. The government should introduce job-oriented courses, which teach students soft skills -- such as computer literacy -- needed for any job. Moreover, development of cottage and small-scale industries should also be given priority to provide employment to a large number of skilled and unskilled labourers.

Muhammad Ammar Nadeem

Lahore