All roads at once

Many important roads in Karachi are in dilapidated condition. There are a lot of potholes that cause accidents and traffic jams, particularly in the rush hour. Commuters face tremendous problems and are unable to reach their destinations on time. It seems that the KMC and the city administration are not interested in addressing the grievances of these people.
When roads are repaired, the work is of such subpar quality that it lasts only a few months before the situation returns to the old state. The government should ensure quick and durable repair and maintenance of the city’s shabby roads.
Mumtaz Hussain
Karachi
