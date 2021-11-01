In hot waters

This refers to the news report ‘Testing times for Imran?’ by Sohail Warriach (October 30). The writer has correctly described Imran Khan as a man of crisis. However, what he did not say in so many words was that while in cricket he was solving crises, in politics, he has failed to solve the crises his team’s ill-thought out policies have created.
Unfortunately, during his 22-year-long political struggle Imran Khan didn’t learn much about politics. Also, with severe external problems we are, unfortunately, on the verge of disaster.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
