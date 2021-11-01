Age-old tale

Tribal feuds have become prevalent, leading to deaths of a large number of people. Unfortunately. most clashes are results of minor problems, which involve land conflicts, waterways, honour killings, theft of livestock, and wedding concerns etc.

Jirgas are then called to deal with or solve disputes. A number of these jirgas come up with solutions that are not legal, and sometimes are glaringly against women. It is essential that all disputes be settled in a way that they do not go against the writ of the state or the legal system of the country.

Deedar Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot