What path is this?

This refers to the letter ‘Not a wasteland’ (October 28) by Mukhtar Ahmed. Getting loans to run country is not an achievement and there is no gain for the people if the government does so. Pakistan is being practically run by the IMF on account of the poor economy which could not be rectified by the incumbent despite appointing four finance ministers in the three years in power. As such, the sitting government has no option but to fix the prices of commodities, gas and petroleum products as per agreement with the IMF.

Had the incumbent government worked towards fulfilling pre-polls commitments, the country might be faring better than it is.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad