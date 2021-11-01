Two teenagers die in road mishaps

Two teenage boys died in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday. A 14-year-old boy, Ismail, son of Tayyab, died in a traffic accident within the limits of the Paposh Nagar police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the boy was going somewhere on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit him. He died on the spot. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Separately, a 15-year-old teenager, Amir Khan, died and another teenager, Nasir, 15, was injured in a road accident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The body and the injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The victims were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit them. Police said they had registered a case.

Mysterious death

A young woman was found hanged under mysterious circumstances in District Central of Karachi on Sunday. The women, identified as 25-year-old Khadija, was found hanged at her house in the Gulberg area. She was taken to a nearby private hospital where she died during treatment. The body was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said it could be a suicide but they were investigating the case from different angles.