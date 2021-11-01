 
close
Monday November 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Two teenagers die in road mishaps

By Our Correspondent
November 01, 2021
Two teenagers die in road mishaps

Two teenage boys died in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday. A 14-year-old boy, Ismail, son of Tayyab, died in a traffic accident within the limits of the Paposh Nagar police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the boy was going somewhere on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit him. He died on the spot. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Separately, a 15-year-old teenager, Amir Khan, died and another teenager, Nasir, 15, was injured in a road accident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The body and the injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The victims were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit them. Police said they had registered a case.

Mysterious death

A young woman was found hanged under mysterious circumstances in District Central of Karachi on Sunday. The women, identified as 25-year-old Khadija, was found hanged at her house in the Gulberg area. She was taken to a nearby private hospital where she died during treatment. The body was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said it could be a suicide but they were investigating the case from different angles.