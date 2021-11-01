Home dept asks IGP to clarify affairs of Tri-Junction Border Force

The Sindh home department has sought details from Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar about his decision to make recruitment for the Tri-Junction Border Force in the districts of Jacobabad and Kashmore.

A letter sent by the home department to the police chief seeks clarification from the latter regarding a letter issued by him on October 11. The home department letter reads that on the one hand, the IGP had proposed the merger of the Tri-Junction Border Force to the district police, and on the other hand, he sought permission for initiating recruitment process for the force.

“Furthermore, the Central Police Office (CPO) Sindh has not intimated the hierarchy under which the Tri-Junction Border Force is working,” the letter reads. The home department also mentioned that the CPO had also not furnished the supporting documents for proper scrutiny of the matter.

The letter reads: “It is therefore requested to kindly provide the following information and document to proceed further into the matter.

“Justification, reasons for establishment and creation of Tri-Junction Border Force. Job description of the posts of Head Constable, Wireless Operators and Constables in Tri-Junction Force. Moreover, copy of sanctioned order and audit copy regarding creation of the posts of the Tri-Junction Border Force and copy of the current budget book showing the posts of Tri-Junction Border Force.

“Recruitment Rules for the posts of HC, wireless operators and constables in Tri-Junction Force and copy of offer letter and appointment orders for the posts of HC, wireless operators and constables in Border Force.”

The IGP was told to inform the home department about the supervisory hierarchy of the Tri-Junction Border Force and whether personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), dacoit force and other police departments had been transferred to the district police or otherwise.

If the answer to the aforementioned question was in the positive, IGP Mahar was asked to intimate the home department under what authority, permission and policy, the personnel had been transferred to the district police or being transferred.