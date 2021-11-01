Villagers lambaste Sindh govt for not altering Malir Expressway’s route

Participants of a rally on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government for not altering the route of the Malir Expressway project and said residents of the rural areas of the district would not allow the government to demolish the old villages, displace a large number of people and destroy cultivation for the road project.

The Baloch Muttahida Mahaz — a Karachi-level body of Baloch intellectuals and political and community leaders — had organised the rally on the National Highway in Malir. A large number of residents, including women, of various villages of Malir, and political and social activists attended the rally.

Addressing the participants, speakers, including veteran politician Yousaf Masti Khan, Akbar Wali and Hanif Dilmurad, said that in the name of development projects in Malir, the PPP leadership had been turning the indigenous people of the area into a minority and displacing thousands of them after demolishing their villages.

They said that despite the announcement made by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that the Malir Expressway’s route would be altered to allay the concerns of the local population, development work was being carried out on the project’s old route, which meant that the residents of Malir had been deceived by the PPP.

“In Karachi, only Malir’s residents had voted for the PPP and sent its leaders to the National Assembly and Sindh Assembly but despite that, the Sindh CM and PPP leadership lied to the residents of the villages of Malir to win the PS-88 by-election held in February,” said a speaker. The speakers also criticised MNAs and MPAs elected from Malir for their silence over the issue and warned that if the Malir Expressway route was not changed, the residents of the area would launch a campaign for the social boycott of the elected representatives.

Last year in December, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari performed the groundbreaking of the expressway project, terming it the biggest civic infrastructure project ever carried out by any provincial government in Pakistan under public-private partnership.

The project is to be built as an access-controlled 38.5-kilometre-long high-speed toll expressway to connect Karachi’s centre to the M-9, a motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad. However, residents of more than two dozen old villages fear that the expressway’s construction would displace thousands of them.