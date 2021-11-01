Three die in separate electrocution incidents

Three people died of electrocution in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Sunday. A 44-year-old man, Ramzan, son of Yousuf Ali, was electrocuted to death in a house located in Yaro Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the man was doing some electric work at the house when he suffered electric shocks and died. Further investigations are under way. Separately, in the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police, an unidentified man died in Bilal Colony after he suffered electric shocks while doing some electric work.

The body was shifted to the Edhi morgue for want of identification after medico-legal formalities were completed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Mujahid, son of Madad Ali, died of electrocution in Wazir Goth within the limits of Site Superhighway police station. The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the mishap took place inside a service station. Further investigations are under way.