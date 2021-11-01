JI’s march demands facilities in Malir

A large number of Malir residents on Sunday took part in a march organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) demanding infrastructure, civic facilities and other due rights for the district.

People from every walk of life, including women, children, and senior citizens attended the event, titled ‘Malir Rights March’, that started from Jinnah Square and ended at Kala Board. Protesters carried placards and banners and shouted slogans against the provincial and federal governments.

Addressing the march, JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the residents of Karachi knew how to get their rights if they were kept deprived. He said to Prime Minister Imran Khan that Karachi paid its taxes but was deprived of its due share in resources.

Talking about the issues the metropolis has been facing, Rehman said gas load-shedding was rampant even before the start of the winter season. He added that residents of the city were unable to meet both ends due to flawed policies of the government.

Taking a jibe at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the JI city chief maintained that Karachi had rejected the ethnic-based politics based on division and hatred. He said his party would welcome anyone from the MQM-P provided that they were not involved in any crime.

Rehman said that on the one hand, the city had turned into ruins and on the other hand, the government had been doing nothing but lip service and announcements of fake packages. Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government, Rehman said the party was ruling over Karachi for more than 13 years and it had ruined the interior parts of the province and Karachi alike. He stressed the need for changing the political and social systems and vowed that the JI would change the future of the city if provided a chance.