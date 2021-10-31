Freezing of Afghan assets, funds: Failure to recognise Afghan govt to have global effects, say Taliban

KABUL: The Taliban called upon the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world.

No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises.

“Our message to America is that if unrecognition continues, the Afghan problems will continue and it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

He said the reason the Taliban and the United States went to war last time was also because the two did not have formal diplomatic ties.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 following the September 11, 2001 attack after the then Taliban government refused to hand over al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

“Those issues, which caused the war, could have been solved through negotiation and political compromise,” the spokesman said, adding the recognition was the right of the Afghan people.