Resolution in NA: JI MNA asks govt not to use force against TLP activists

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s only parliamentarian in the National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali has submitted a resolution in the NA Secretariat asking the government to refrain from using force against the TLP activists.

The resolution received by the National Assembly says the government instead of handling the protest amicably, has further complicated the issue. “This House condemns decision of the federal cabinet of not accepting demand of the TLP and use of force against protesters and considers the decision as undemocratic and unconstitutional,” the resolution said.

Through the resolution, it was also demanded to remove all the hurdles in way of protesters and release arrested activists.

The resolution also condemned the government over deviating from agreement reached with the TLP leadership.