Illegal storage: 40,000kg sugar worth over Rs3.5m recovered, one arrested

MULTAN: In a successful raid at an illegal storage, the city district administration has recovered 40,000 kg sugar which was purchased at government controlled rates and stocked, officials said Saturday.

The raid was conducted between Friday-Saturday nights at a storage facility owned by an industrialist Ch Zulfiqar Anjum. The net worth of illegally stocked sugar is more than Rs3.5 million. The storage was established as a biscuit factory, officials said.

On a tip-off it was revealed that a huge quantity of sugar is stored in a biscuit factory in Mumtazabad illegally and another major operation was carried out against the blackmarketing of government sugar. The administration sealed the factory after a big recovery of sugar stock, officials said. A factory employee was arrested on the spot and police were conducting raids for the arrest of prime accused and factory owner Ch Zulfiqar Anjum. Talking to media at the sealed factory, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said a major crackdown has been launched against the sugar mafia and legal action will be taken against the mafia. Action will also be taken against the dealer who supplied 780 sugar bags to the factory. People’s right to cheap government sugar will be protected by taking strict action against sugar blackmarketers, he added. He said a raid had been conducted on a dealer’s warehouse who had supplied sugar to the industrialist at control rates. Dealer Muhammad Amir escaped during an operation in city’s grain market. The district administration has sealed the warehouse of Haji Khurshid & Sons and started legal action. Dealer Muhammad Amir illegally supplied 725 sacks of sugar to the biscuit factory, officials said. An official disclosed that Competition Commission of Pakistan had recommended stern action against industrialist Ch Zulfiqar Anjum for deceptive marketing and violating companies laws and promoting deceptive marketing in July last year.