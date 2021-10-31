Imran cannot control price hike with fake pledges: Marriyum

LAHORE: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has called out Imran Khan’s pack of lies of not raising petrol prices further, terming his pledges to give subsidies and control the skyrocketing prices of all commodities to give relief to the people as fake.

In a statement here on Saturday, the former Information Minister said, “The truth is that the prices of fuel are rising because Imran is a mega thief who increased the prices of the essential commodities every day, making life slip further away from the fingertips of the hardworking people of Pakistan.”

“As long as Imran is in power, inflation, unemployment and economic devastation will continue to increase. The truth is that Imran had promised petrol at Rs 46 per litre to the people of Pakistan. The truth is that the only way to the nation’s salvation is Imran’s removal from office”.

Marriyum questioned the entire fake spectacle created by Imran, promising the nation a major subsidy on fuel prices. She said Imran was economically butchering the nation to live up to the terrible agreement he signed with the IMF because of his inability to negotiate. “Electricity, gas, flour, sugar, eggs, oil and pulses were all becoming virtually unaffordable while Imran continues his IMF obedience, disconnected and apathetic to the public plights. Imran fakes concern and announces that he would take notice of the rising inflation and makes it even worse every time. This new drastic increase of Rs 6 in petrol price and Rs 8 in diesel would be inconceivable cruelty towards the people of Pakistan.”

Marriyum said Imran must fear the wrath of God Almighty while crushing millions with a Rs 10 per litre increase less than 10 days ago, and now his government is dropping another petrol bomb on the helpless Pakistanis. She urged the people to take to the streets and join protests against the tyrannical PTI government.