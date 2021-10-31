New book on Waziristan sheds light on history, campaigns against terrorism

LAHORE: A new book or perhaps the only on the subject, ‘Waziristan: Datta Khel, Unravelling the history of a frontier outpost, (1897-2017)’ was launched here providing a first hand account of the town of Dattakhel in the former North Waziristan district that became the much feared epicentre of terrorism.

The book, authored by Brigadier Sajid Muzaffar Chaudhry, who served the area in 2017, also contains scores of pictures, providing a deep insight into the history, culture and customs of Datta Khel, besides giving a graphic account of the untold stories of the fight against terrorism.

‘Waziristan: Datta Khel, Unravelling the history of a frontier outpost, (1897-2017)’ providing a first-hand account of Datta Khel was launched in Lahore on Saturday.

A graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, Brig Sajid Muzaffar joined Pakistan Army in 1990.

Datta Khel Camp upkeep project, was taken up by the author in 2017, where he served as a Pakistan Army commander for a year. It took him four years to write the book which the writer views as a work of love and passion. It is also the only available book on Datta Khel, dedicated to the armed forces.

Those who addressed the book launch ceremony included Prof Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Area Study Centre (Russia, China & Central Asia) University of Peshawar, Dr Akhtar Sindhu, Principal Government Islamia College Civil Lines, Lahore, Hassan Khan, Secretary Information, Government of Punjab, Prof Azmat Hayat Khan, former vice chancellor University of Peshawar, Dr Ijaz A. Qureshi and Brigadier Sajid Muzaffar Chaudhry, the author. The welcome remarks were given by Ahsan Mukhtar, deputy director Lahore region, Govt of Punjab and Prof Rubina Kamal, Principal, Govt College for Women Marghazar, Lahore.

“Waziristan and its people remain of interest because they never gave in to the British, the Soviets and the US,” as Prof Shabbir put it. He heads the area study centre for Central Asia. “The Pakistan Army exposed the people of North Waziristan to rule of law which they had never known before,” he said and took a look at the book chapter by chapter that starts from the British rule, gives an account of World War I, the wars Afghanistan fought and from Independence to Talibanisation. The last two chapters are regrouping of militants and rehabilitation of the displaced people.

“The book is of immense academic importance. It connects the dots that help in understanding why such things happen. The last chapter is the most important one as it gives us food for thought. We need to find a way so that the people of the area get dividends of this transformation. Land rights is also important. We have to bridge the gap in development,” said Hassan Khan.

Prof Azmat Hayat Khan, the chief guest called upon the young writers to join hands with the military in writing and putting things on record.