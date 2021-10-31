 
October 31, 2021
Taliban shoot down two wedding guests for listening music

October 31, 2021

KABUL: Taliban fighters shot dead two wedding guests who were listening to music, local officials and a witness said on Saturday. A relative of the victims said Taliban fighters had opened fire while music was being played at a wedding in Sorkhrud, in Nangarhar province, killing two and as many wounding.