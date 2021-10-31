Covid booster reduces serious illness by 92pc, death by 81pc

JERUSALEM: Starting a week after the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, patients have a 92 percent lower risk of severe COVID and an 81 percent lower risk of COVID-related death, scientists from Israel's Clalit Research Institute and Harvard University have found.
These patients also have a 93 percent lower risk of COVID-related hospitalization, the researchers said in an article published in The Lancet on Friday night. Israel is predominantly using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The scientists analyzed anonymous data from over 728,000 patients of Clalit Health Services – one of Israel’s four health maintenance organizations – who received the booster shot. The researchers compared these Israelis to an equal number of patients who had gone more than five months since receiving the second dose. The data covered vaccinated patients between July 30 and September 23. Also, based on an analysis of the general population, the researchers found that infection rates fell across all age groups within seven to 10 days of each group’s eligibility date to receive the booster.
