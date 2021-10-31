Mother’s illness: Babar played matches under stress

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket skipper Babar Azam played a masterclass during the historic match against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on October 24 as the team won by 10 wickets.

While the world lauded Azam for his resilience and stamina on the ground, little was known to the world that the phenomenal batter was also undergoing an emotional struggle as his mother was hospitalised on the day of the match.

Taking to Instagram, the skipper's father — Azam Siddique — announced that the nation should also know about the test that the Azam family was going through while the entire world was lauding the cricketer for his phenomenal performance in all three matches — against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan, which Pakistan had won. "Congratulations to the nation for Pakistan's win in all three matches. Our family was put through a tough test during this time as, on the day of the match against India, Babar's mother was in critical condition and had an operation," Siddique wrote on Instagram as he shared an endearing picture of the star player, posing with his family. "Babar played these three matches under great distress. I shouldn't have gone to watch the match [considering the situation] but I didn't want Babar to feel weak."