Sunday October 31, 2021
By Our Correspondent
October 31, 2021
PM greets FBR on exceeding tax target

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran congratulated FBR on achieving tax collection of Rs1840 billion for July/October, being 37% higher than last year.

He tweeted, “Want to congratulate FBR for achieving tax collection of Rs1,840bn for July/Oct, which is 37% higher than last year.

Tax in October has surpassed its monthly target set. It is all due to a robust economic performance. Contrary to propaganda, Income Tax also grew by 32% YoY”.