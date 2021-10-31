PM greets FBR on exceeding tax target

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran congratulated FBR on achieving tax collection of Rs1840 billion for July/October, being 37% higher than last year.

Tax in October has surpassed its monthly target set. It is all due to a robust economic performance. Contrary to propaganda, Income Tax also grew by 32% YoY”.