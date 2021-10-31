People protest against sale of low quality flour

MANSEHRA: People have taken to the streets against unhygienic and low-quality wheat flour being sold in various parts of the district on subsidised rates.

“The millers have been extracting the fine quality flour and other ingredients from the wheat they obtain from the government on the subsidised price and selling only the straw to public on the subsidised rate to fleece customers,” stated Sayed Alam, a local resident, during a protest demonstration in Lassan Nawab area here on Saturday.

The protesters, who assembled at the central bazaar after marching on various roads, raised slogans against the millers.

They said the millers were obtaining the daily wheat quota on the subsidised prices from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under its public relief programme but selling merely straw to buyers to make money.

“The government should take notice of the marketing of the substandard wheat flour being sold on the subsidised price of Rs1100 per 20kg bag and the millers involved in swindling people should be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,” Alam added.

He said that the government should immediately stop supplying the subsidised wheat quota to the millers and evolve another strategy to supply quality wheat flour to the public.

Another speaker said that millers in Lassan Nawab and its adjoining localities were also obtaining the subsidised wheat quota of the neighbouring Torghar district but it was sold in the local markets.