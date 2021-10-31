Standardised food basic right of citizens, says DG PSA

PESHAWAR: Graduation ceremony of 42 officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) was held here Friday at the Provincial Services Academy (PSA), marking the completion of their one-week specialised in-service training in the public sector management.

Director General Ahmad Hassan along with Director/Chief Instructor Nosheen Azam turned up at the occasion and awarded certificates to the participants. Director General congratulated them over successful completion of their training and stressed on the need for provision of safe edibles to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further said that awareness sessions about food safety and hygiene need to be conducted by the teams to raise awareness among the masses and scale up the capacity-building of hotel industry.