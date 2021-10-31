Revenue generation up in 1st quarter of current FY

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an online session here said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had depicted a high revenue generation with a growth rate of 38.5 per cent during the first quarter of Financial Year-2021-22 compared to one the previous year.

They were talking about the fiscal situation in light of the provisional data released by the FBR.

The speakers said the FBR had collected net revenue of Rs. 1,399 billion during the first quarter of the current financial year against the set target of Rs 1,211 billion, exceeding by Rs 189 billion showed.

Taking part in the session, Muhammad Umair Zeb, a tax expert and member of the Tax Bar Association in Peshawar, said the Federal Board of Revenue tax collection had reported growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year by surpassing the revenue target by Rs189 billion.

After collecting over Rs4.7 trillion and exceeding the assigned revenue targets set for the tax year 2020-21, the FBR has maintained the momentum set in July 2021, added the speaker.

He believed the FBR was on its way to achieving the assigned target of Rs 5,829 billion for the year despite the challenges and constraints posed by the corona pandemic, and sporadic tax cuts announced by the government.

Umair Zeb said: “This performance is noteworthy in view of the unprecedented tax relief package given by the federal government through the Finance Act, 2021.

The government also gave major tax relief to sectors considered crucial for economic growth”.

He pointed out that such an initiative was direly needed along with several other steps to cope with the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The expert said the Track and Trace System and Point of Sales System introduced by the FBR was in fact a technological-based solution that enabled monitoring of sales and services on a real-time basis.

The speakers said 2.6 million income tax returns had been received until October 15 and with this the Federal Board of Revenue had received Rs 48.6b income tax against Rs29.6b with 1.8 million tax returns over the last year, showing an increase of 45pc in the filing of tax returns while 64pc growth in tax paid with returns.

It was noted that the Federal Board of Revenue registered almost five times higher growth both in returns filed and tax paid with returns on the same date, last year.