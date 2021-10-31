Arrangements for PPP foundation day finalised

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in its meeting here on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for holding the party’s foundation day function in the provincial capital on November 30 and decided to make it an historic event.
The former provincial ministers and candidates from Peshawar for the national and provincial assembly including Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Arbab Alamgir Khan, Amjad Afridi, Misbahuddin Khan, Haji Sharif, Malik Khan Pervez Khan, Ziaullah afridi, Kiramat Khan Chagharmati Ghani Gul Mehsud and others attended the meeting, presided by PPP provincial president Najmuddin Khan. Speaking on the occasion, Najmuddin said that the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari won the hearts of party workers by announcing to observe the foundation day here and the workers from throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country would participate in it.
