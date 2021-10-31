Khattak sneers opposition parties

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak on Saturday ridiculed the opposition parties

and said they could not run a successful campaign against the government as they were telling lies to fool the people.

Addressing a gathering here, he said inflation was an international problem and asked the opposition parties staging protests against price-hike to come up with suggestions to address this issue.

The rulers in the past had looted the national exchequer and the PTI government was committed to putting the economy on the right track.

The minister said that talks were being held with the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), adding that their lawful demands would be met.

However, he warned that strict action would be taken if the marchers took the law into their own hands. He said the government would not allow anybody to vandalise properties and disturb the law and order.

The defence minister said that all the roads would remain blocked until the issue with TLP was resolved. He said that it was the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order.

Pervez Khattak said the crisis in Balochistan was over as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders had managed to install a chief minister in the province unopposed. He added that all the parties were on the same page in Balochistan.

The defence minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

candidates would actively take part in the upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the ruling party would try to win the maximum number of seats in the local bodies polls.

“The PTI government has launched several projects in the interest of the people and strengthened its position at the grassroots level,” he added.