G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries

ROME: Leaders of the world’s major economies met on Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome, heading for a new deal on global taxation but still haggling on the pressing issue of climate change.In their first in-person gathering for two years, the G20 leaders expressed "broad and cross-party support" for a 15 percent minimum tax rate for the biggest multinationals, according to a source close to negotiations.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi made a sharp call to pick up the pace in getting vaccines to poor countries as he opened a conference of the world’s powerhouse economies, calling the gaping global Covid-19 vaccine gap “morally unacceptable.”

Draghi, the host of the two-day Group of 20 summit in Rome, said that only 3% of people in the world’s poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70% in rich countries have had at least one shot.

“These differences are morally unacceptable and undermine the global recovery,” said Draghi, an economist and former chief of the European Central Bank.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to use the summit to press fellow European Union leaders to be more generous in donating vaccines to low-income countries. But advocates of civil society which have held discussions with G-20 officials before the summit were skeptical of the donation approach.

The UN World Health Organisation has backed a goal of 40% global vaccination this year and 70% in 2022. “Without suspension of (vaccine manufacturers’) patents, how will it be possible to reach” that target, Stefania Burbo, of Civil 20, told reporters as world leaders huddled in a Rome convention center a few blocks away on strategy to emerge from the pandemic.

Italian sources said many leaders in their discussions Saturday stressed the need to boost transfer of technologies in areas like Africa to be ready for any future health emergencies.

Climate change, the pandemic recovery and international taxation were other issues challenging leaders at their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold in early 2020.

The summit is confronting what is tantamount to what has been playing out as two-track global recovery in which rich countries are bouncing back faster.

Meanwhile, British Prime Mininster Boris Johnson said that failure by world leaders to commit to tackling the climate emergency at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow could prompt “very difficult geopolitical events” including mass migration and global competition for food and water.

Speaking before the start of a gathering of leaders from the G20 industrialised nations in Rome, where he will push for countries to arrive in Glasgow with fixed plans to cut emissions, Johnson said the chances of success hung in the balance. In a round of broadcast interviews in Rome, he was reminded that he had said in September that there was a six out of 10 probability of the Cop summit producing the necessary action, and asked what he now thought.