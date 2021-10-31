Prince Andrew asks US court to dismiss sexual case

NEW YORK: Britain’s Prince Andrew on Friday filed a motion requesting a New York court dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, a court document showed.

Attorneys for the Duke of York said in the filing that Andrew "respectfully moves to dismiss plaintiff Virginia Giuffre’s complaint." Giuffre sued Andrew in August, claiming he sexually assaulted her more than 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under US state law.

Andrew, 61, has been not been criminally charged and has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son accepted that he had been served legal papers in the case and was instructed to respond to the lawsuit by October 29.

His lawyers asked a Manhattan district court that the case be dismissed "for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."