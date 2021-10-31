Prince Andrew asks US court to dismiss sexual case

NEW YORK: Britain’s Prince Andrew on Friday filed a motion requesting a New York court dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, a court document showed.
Attorneys for the Duke of York said in the filing that Andrew "respectfully moves to dismiss plaintiff Virginia Giuffre’s complaint." Giuffre sued Andrew in August, claiming he sexually assaulted her more than 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under US state law.
Andrew, 61, has been not been criminally charged and has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations.
Last month, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son accepted that he had been served legal papers in the case and was instructed to respond to the lawsuit by October 29.
His lawyers asked a Manhattan district court that the case be dismissed "for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."
WASHINGTON: Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease...
TBILISI: Georgians began casting ballots on Saturday in local election runoffs during a political crisis in the...
NICOSIA: Hundreds of protesters rallied in Cyprus on Saturday against corruption scandals swirling around the...
MEXICO CITY: A well-preserved Mayan canoe, estimated to be about 1,000 years old, has been found in Mexico during...
NAIROBI: Ethiopian forces retreated from Dessie, a strategic town in the Amhara region that borders Tigray, residents...
ROME: Leaders of the world’s major economies met on Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome, heading for a new deal on...