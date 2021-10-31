France taps India, Indonesia for ‘true’ partnerships

ROME: Emmanuel Macron on Saturday sought to beef up ties with India and Indonesia, France’s presidency said, after Paris was locked out of a defence pact between the US, UK and Australia.

Since losing a major submarine deal with Canberra, which joined an AUKUS alliance to better counter China, France has sought solace in leading Asian nations for deeper strategic ties in the Pacific region.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, President Macron first met his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focussing on the growing economic clout of the region and the rivalry between the United States and China.

"There was a common willingness to go further with the Indo-Pacific strategy," the French side said after talks with Modi. A followup meeting would take place next week to flesh out a joint agenda.

France and India, which first defined an Indo-Pacific strategy in 2018, found "a great convergence ... on the guiding principles of our actions in the Indo-Pacific: trust, independence and unity", the presidency said.

France considers itself a power in the Pacific thanks to overseas possession such as New Caledonia and French Polynesia and is pursuing ambitions to wield greater influence on the region, particularly through Southeast Asia.