Three killed as Sudanese march against coup

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged restraint by the military.

"Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan’s Doctors said in a tweet.

The latest killings -- in Khartoum’s sister city -- bring the death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests on Monday to 11, with about 170 others wounded.

Saturday’s protests came almost a week after the military last Monday detained Sudan’s civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, leading to a chorus of international condemnation -- and warnings against using force.