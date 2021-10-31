Three killed as Sudanese march against coup

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged restraint by the military.
"Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan’s Doctors said in a tweet.
The latest killings -- in Khartoum’s sister city -- bring the death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests on Monday to 11, with about 170 others wounded.
Saturday’s protests came almost a week after the military last Monday detained Sudan’s civilian leadership, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, leading to a chorus of international condemnation -- and warnings against using force.
WASHINGTON: Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease...
TBILISI: Georgians began casting ballots on Saturday in local election runoffs during a political crisis in the...
NICOSIA: Hundreds of protesters rallied in Cyprus on Saturday against corruption scandals swirling around the...
MEXICO CITY: A well-preserved Mayan canoe, estimated to be about 1,000 years old, has been found in Mexico during...
NAIROBI: Ethiopian forces retreated from Dessie, a strategic town in the Amhara region that borders Tigray, residents...
ROME: Leaders of the world’s major economies met on Saturday at the G20 summit in Rome, heading for a new deal on...