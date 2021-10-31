Father of PRO to CM passes away

LAHORE :M Aslam Chaudhary, father of PRO to Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Imran Aslam, passed away on Saturday.

His Namaz-e-Janazah will be offered in his native town Jahanian, Khanewal, on October 31.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the sad demise of the father of M Imran Aslam and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to his heirs to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. The late was also the father of SIMS neuro physician Dr M Adnan Aslam, Wing Commander M Rizwan Aslam and Irfan Chaudhry.