Hailey College holds Seerat moot

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organised a Seerat conference with the theme of “Social Reforms in the Light of the Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar, motivational speaker Syed Qasim Ali Shah, religious scholar Prof Dr Saad Siddiqui, faculty members, employees and students of the college were present on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan paid rich tribute to Holy Prophet (PBUH). He highlighted the salient features of his teachings and emphasised on the need to motivate the younger generation to adopt and practice the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) faced a lot of sufferings and within a period of two decades the entire Arabian culture was changed and the mankind witnessed brotherhood and fraternity based on equality and justice. Syed Qasim Ali Shah advised the students to pay tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in an intellectual manner. He also emphasised upon the need to read at least one book on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Dr Saad Siddiqui advised the students to adhere to the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said society could become cultured and nourished if it was developed on the foundations of mutual respect, love and brotherhood. He said that Muslims are the followers of Holy Prophet (PBUH) who eliminated hate and harshness from society.