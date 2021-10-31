Tree plantation drive in UET

LAHORE : Team Art & Design from the Department of Architecture conducted “Tree Plantation Drive 2021” in order to play their part in world-wide campaigns for conservation of the natural environment in UET Lahore Main Campus on Saturday.
As many as 90 saplings were planted throughout the campus at different spots. UET Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Planning Dr. Rizwan Hameed, Chairperson Architecture Dr Munazzah Akhtar, faculty members, students and others were present on the occasion.
