Army officer’s book on Datta Khel launched

Lahore : Brigadier Sajid Muzaffar Chaudhry has written a firsthand account of Datta Khel in his book ‘Waziristan: Datta Khel, Unravelling the History of a Frontier Outpost (1897-2017)’ launched in Lahore on Saturday. He is not just the first officer to record the untold stories of the fights against terrorism. The book gives history, culture and customs of Datta Khel and is full of pictures.

Datta Khel Camp upkeep project was taken by the author in 2017 where he served as commander in the Pakistan Army for a year. It took him four years to write the book which the writer views as a work of love and passion. It is also the only available book on Datta Khel, dedicated to the armed forces. A graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, Brig Sajid Muzaffar joined Pakistan Army in 1990.

Those who spoke at the book launch were Prof Shabbir Ahmad Khan, director, Area Study Centre (Russia, China & Central Asia) University of Peshawar, Dr Akhtar Sandhu, principal, Government Islamia College Civil Lines, Lahore, Hassan Khan, Punjab information secretary, Prof Azmat Hayat Khan, former vice-chancellor, University of Peshawar, Dr Ijaz A Qureshi and Brigadier Sajid Muzaffar Chaudhry, the author.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Ahsan Mukhtar, deputy director Lahore region, government of Punjab and Prof Rubina Kamal, principal, Government College for Women Marghzar, Lahore. “Waziristan and its people remain of interest because they never gave in to the British, the Soviets and the US,” Prof Shabbir said.

The Pakistan Army exposed the people of North Waziristan to the rule of law which they had never known before,” he said and took a look at the book chapter by chapter that starts from the British rule, gives an account of World War I, the wars Afghanistan fought, then from Independence to Talibanisation. The last two chapters are about regrouping of militants and rehabilitation of the displaced people. “The book is of immense academic importance. It connects the dots that do help in understanding why things happen. Last chapter is most important as it gives us food for thought. We need to find a way so that the people of the area get dividends of this transformation. Land rights are important. We have to bridge the gap in development,” said Hassan Khan, adding, the book offers time travel.

Prof Azmat Hayat Khan, the chief guest of the event, called upon young writers to join hands with the military in writing and putting things on record. Dr Akhtar Sandhu termed the book well researched, descriptive and analytical. “The British used to record happenings on a daily basis. Brig Muzaffar has renewed this tradition,” he said. Dr Ijaz A Qureshi said, “In the US, friends and family come to spend in the business, to help the business succeed. In Pakistan, friends and family come to get maximum discounts. So buy a book, do not ask for a free copy.” Also see https://dattakhel.com