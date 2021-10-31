Virtual Concert: Mausikaar back in action!

Islamabad : Making a welcome comeback after the close down due to COVID-19 - albeit on a virtual platform - a program organized by Mausikaar Trust, which operates to promote and preserve classical music and look after the welfare of the artistes who play/sing this genre. The last live program was held on March 2nd. 2020. After that all activities were suspended due to COVID-19, yet monetary help was provided to a few very deserving artistes during this time, due to limited funds. This virtual performance featured violin virtuso, Ustad Rais Ahmed Khan (Pride of performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz) with Wasim Khokhar on the tabla.
Dr Seema, president of Mausikaar - who hosted the program along with Masood Hashmi and Dr Amir Burney (UK) - said it was a new experience for the committee of the music platform. A professional studio was hired with all the technical facilities and any issues the audience experienced with sound were soon resolved. She also expressed gratitude for Amir Burney’s help, who is a musician in his own right although a surgeon by profession. His collaboration, advice and support for Mausikaar was instrumental in making this program a success.
It was good to see that music lovers from USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Middle East, Australia and Pakistan participated in the program, which was an interactive one.
