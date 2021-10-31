CCPO reviews law & order in City

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Saturday visited different areas of the city including Lytton Road, Ferozepur Road, Model Town, Shanghai Bridge as well as entry and exit points pickets and police check posts of the city to review the overall law and order situation as well as inspect the arrangements made by Lahore police to ensure security of the citizens.

SsP, SDPOs and other related officers accompanied him and briefed the CCPO Lahore about the deployment of police force and other necessary arrangements including checking mechanism. Dogar also met with the police officers and officials deployed at different points and issued them directions to remain highly alert and do not let any anti-social elements and criminals to disturb the peace of the provincial metropolis.

The CCPO Lahore directed senior police officers to take immediate legal action and deal with iron hands with the law breaker elements involved in forcefully shutting down the business activities and creating harass among the citizens. He directed SP Dolphin Squad to increase and make effective the patrolling of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit team around important installations and public places. He further directed police officers to continue flag marches in their respective areas of response to increase sense of security among the citizens.