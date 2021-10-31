Workers demand minimum wage of Rs25,000O

Our correspondent

Lahore : The labour class called upon the prime minister and chief ministers to check rapidly increasing prices of essential commodities, and fix minimum wage of Rs25,000 per month for unskilled workers.

They said this in a large meeting held Saturday under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (Regd) at Bakhtiar Labour Hall.

They said the prices of daily-use items had doubled within three years. They demanded the authorities freeze the prices and bring the hoarders and profiteers to book. They also demanded raise in the wages of semi-skilled and skilled supervisory staff, industrial and commercial workers according to the ratio of price hike. The workers pressed the government to take urgent measures to ensure safety to workers and healthy working conditions to prevent accidents and occupational diseases at workplace by implementing labour laws. They called for steps to prevent harassment of women at workplace. They urged the government that the national entities should not be privatised in the wider public interest. They asked the government to raise the productivity of public utility entities. They said that Quaid-e-Azam had declared public utility entities would be run in the public sector to provide basic needs to the citizens.

The meeting was addressed by Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the confederation along with Rubina Jamil, president, Akbar Ali Khan, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Osama Tariq,

Chaudhry M Anwar, Niaz Khan, Nosher Khan, Salahuddin Ayubi and other representatives of the confederation. The workers appealed to all religious parties to resolve their issues through dialogue and maintain peace and harmony in the country in the wider national interest.