DC inspects cleanliness operations

LAHORE : Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chattha visited various city areas and directed LWMC management to ensure 100 per cent attendance of its workforce in field following the complaints of citizens over improper waste lifting by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

Officials said the DC Lahore also listened to the complaints of the people and passed on the spot directions to LWMC officials to resolve their complaints. DC Lahore said that the attendance of LWMC workers is also being checked in two shifts on a daily basis. They said DC Lahore made surprise visits to Islampura, Sant Nagar, Krishan Nagar, MAO College Site and Local Government Office and review sanitation arrangements.

During his visits, DC Lahore directed LWMC manager Asif to ensure the attendance of LWMC personnel.

DC Lahore also appealed the citizens for cooperation regarding the sanitation campaign. DC Lahore said that keep the environment around you clean and get in the habit of dust bun.

"Put the rubbish in the bin instead of throwing it around," he said adding District administration Lahore officials were active in the sanitation campaign and all the Assistant Commissioners were checking cleaning campaign in their own jurisdictions.