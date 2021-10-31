British HC holds climate change drive

Islamabad : The British High Commission (HC) in Pakistan has decided to launch a campaign across its social platforms to highlight the dire need for necessary climate action in the country and talk about the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Scotland, United Kingdom, between October 31 and November 12.

According to M Wasam Qaseem, head of Social Media at British High Commission, the climate crisis is a looming danger in Pakistan, which faces the hottest summers, coldest winters, smog, water shortage, rising and dropping water levels, glacial lakes, landslides, and plastic waste issues. In the words of British PM Boris Johnson, Pakistan is showing global leadership in fighting against climate change. The country has launched its updated NDC and is taking concrete steps including Billion Tree Tsunami and National Electric Vehicle Policy to take the necessary climate action as well, but still, awareness in the major populace stays an issue in fighting against climate change. “We (British High Commission) has decided to launch a campaign across our social platforms that bring to light the importance and urgency of the matter and also talk about how COP26 as our chance to get together and formulate an action plan to address the issue.”