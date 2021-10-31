Accused involved in injuring police personnel arrested

Islamabad : Shehzad Town police have arrested a notorious drug peddler Fiaz Khan, said a police spokesman on Saturday.
He said that, on 2nd October, 2021, Shehzad Town police got information that a drug peddler is supplying drugs in Frash Town. Upon receiving the information, a police team headed by Sub-Inspector Fayyaz Akber and other officials took prompt action and arrested a drug peddler Fiaz Khan resident of Kohat red-handed and recovered 1,270 gram hashish from his possession. As the police team arrested the drug-peddler, three unknown accused started resistance with the team by which police officer SI Fayyaz Akbar got injuries. The accused had succeeded to flee from the scene. Police had registered an FIR No. 373, u/s 353/186/9/c against the unknown accused. SP (Rural-Zone) M Usman Tipu took the notice and directed concerned police station to arrest the accused immediately.
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Saturday announced that November 1 will be...
LAHORE : Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed upon the need to make collective efforts to...
Islamabad : During the period between 1998 to 2019, the number of non-poor people in Pakistan has increased from 6.7%...
LAHORE :M Aslam Chaudhary, father of PRO to Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Imran Aslam, passed away on Saturday.His...
Rawalpindi : As thousands of supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Saturday continued their march...
Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has urged the heads of higher...