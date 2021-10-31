27-year-old woman commits suicide

LAHORE : A 27-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Raiwind City on Saturday. The victim identified as Ayesha Bibi reportedly was frustrated due to her domestic issues. On the day of the incident, she was so depressed that she locked herself in a room and hanged herself with a fan. The victim is survived by three children.

Valuables gutted: Valuables were gutted in two different incidents of fire in different parts of the provincial capital on Saturday. The first case was reported in a store on Hakeem Chowk Bazar, Abubakar Road in Sandha.

The fire reportedly broke out due to short circuit in a room. Nearby people tried to control it but they called rescue teams on failure. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. The other case was reported in Mian Din Colony near Shalimar Police station. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1118 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 10 people died, whereas 1185 were injured. Out of this, 671 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 514 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (72%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing the number of road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 510 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 566 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 302 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 294 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 79 road accidents and 77 victims.

The details further reveal that 1195 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 963 males & 232 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 219 were under 18 years of age, 608 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 368 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 920 motorbikes, 112 auto-rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 22 vans, 09 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 166 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.