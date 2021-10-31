Focus on uplift of neglected areas: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully focusing on development of the areas which had been neglected in the past.

He was talking to PTI leader and former MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here.

The CM said that work on a separate development package for progress of Sahiwal was under process. He said that measures were being taken to establish an institute of cardiology in Sahiwal so that the people of the area could not have to travel to Lahore for treatment.

Every citizen of Punjab would be given universal health coverage, he added.

He said that Sehat Insaf Card programme was being successfully carried out in Sahiwal division, adding that an expressway would be constructed from Samundri interchange for Sahiwal. Usman Buzdar said the government was paying attention to those areas which had been intentionally neglected in the past, adding that the real journey of development had been started in Punjab. He warned that the opposition should not engage itself in anti-state activities. No matter what the opposition do, the journey of progress and development would continue, he promised.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the relevant authorities to take all possible measures for safeguarding the lives and properties of people, as it is the topmost responsibility of the government. Presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation in the province at the CM office on Saturday, he said: "Our religion gives us a lesson of peace as there is no room for violent behaviour in it”. The government would fulfill its responsibility to maintain law and order situation in the province, he promised.

The CM gave necessary instructions to the authorities for keeping law and order situation normal. The meeting reviewed the initiatives taken by the government for maintaining peace. Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar, provincial chief secretary, IG Police, additional chief secretary home, principal secretary to CM and officials concerned were also present.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday congratulated Jan Muhammad Jamali over his unopposed election as speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.

In his message, he expressed good wishes for Jan Jamali and said that he was a patriotic and seasoned politician. Buzdar hoped that Jamali would run the assembly business in an effective manner. He said the Punjab government was always available to serve its Baloch brothers and sisters.