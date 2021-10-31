Saud, Omair dominate Sri Lanka A

LAHORE: Skipper Saud Shakeel and Omair Bin Yousuf took their 45-run overnight partnership to 162 as Pakistan Shaheens were in command of the first four-day match against Sri Lanka on another rain interrupted day at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 70 for one in reply to Sri Lanka A’s paltry first innings score of 141, Saud and Omair kept their partnership intact adding 117 more runs in the 39 overs that were possible on day three. Shaheens finished the day at 187 for one (62 overs), a 46-run lead over the hosts.

The left-hander Saud who opened the innings finished the day on 86 not out, his innings punctuated with 10 fours off 161 balls. The right-handed Omair hit nine fours in his 199-ball unbeaten 78-run effort.